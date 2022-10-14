What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.

Republican Schultz, a first-time political candidate and private sector attorney, is campaigning on a promise to reshape the office and aggressively prosecute violent crime.

Ellison, a former state and federal lawmaker elected to the AG's office in 2018, calls himself the “people’s lawyer” and defends his record on consumer protection and crime, including the high-profile prosecutions of former police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, as well as several murder prosecutions overseen by his office.

During Friday’s debate hosted by MPR News, Schultz said his primary role and top priority if elected would be “crime, crime and crime.”

He’s promised to add prosecutors to the criminal division, even if it means reallocating resources away from other areas. Ellison has sought extra funds to grow the criminal division during his tenure, only to meet resistance in the GOP-led Senate.

He raised concerns about Schultz's plan to shrink other areas of the AG's office in favor of the criminal division, citing the other duties required of the office by state law, such as defending state agencies.

Ellision describes his view of the office more broadly, noting his responsibility to "stand with and defend Minnesotans who are being victimized by predatory business practices, represent state agencies, and be there on the side of consumers."

The two candidates, and their respective parties, continue to spar over whether or not the attorney general can, or should, prosecute criminal cases without first being asked by the local county attorney.

During Friday's debate, Schultz attacked Ellison's record as "pathetic", while Ellison touted that his office has never lost a criminal case it's been asked to prosecute.

Ellison also frequently pointed to Schultz's lack of courtroom experience, which has been a focus point by Democrats on Ellison's re-election campaign trail.

Abortion became one of the defining issues in the attorney general's race this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing abortion bans to take effect in much of the nation.

Schultz's views on abortion have been under scrutiny, not least because he previously worked on the board of an anti-abortion group and said during the primaries that he would "defend aggressively" the unborn.

"Let me be very clear. I am pro-life, I am not ashamed of that," Schultz said Friday. "I will tell you though, I didn't step into this race to get caught up in abortion policy. I did step into this race because of the violent crime destroying our communities."

"Woman and everyone in our state can count on me to stand up for their rights to have a safe, legal abortion," Ellison said. "Full stop."

The ongoing Feeding Our Future scandal was also a focal point of Friday's debate, with Schultz calling the state's handling of the fraud the "greatest failure in nonprofit oversight" in state history, adding to the GOP voices that blame the Democratic administration for not catching the fraud sooner.

Ellison defended his office's partnership with federal law enforcement on the investigation, which has so far yielded 49 indictments and three guilty pleas.

"What you're hearing here is pure politics," Ellison said.

One moment that has sparked debate on social media happened when Schultz attempted to put Ellison on the spot regarding Ellison's knowledge of the Feeding Our Future case by asking whether he knows the name of the special agent in charge of the FBI investigation.

Ellison briefly laughs, and before he could respond, Schultz says: "His name's Joe Thompson."

This is incorrect. Joe Thompson is an assistant attorney general for Minnesota, not an FBI special agent. Ellison did not correct him on this, and later referred to the "SAC" (Special Agent in Charge) without saying a name.

The previous Special Agent in Charge for Minneapolis FBI was Michael Paul. He left his role in June. A replacement has not yet been named.