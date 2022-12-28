Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

A record 40 homicides have now been confirmed by police in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Tuesday night.

According to St. Paul police, a 911 caller reported shots fired just before midnight, with responding officers arriving in an alleyway to find a man who was unresponsive and not breathing, having suffered "apparent gunshot injuries."

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are looking for witnesses while evidence is processed from the scene and the area is searched for possible video of the killing.

The 40 homicides in 2022 are two more than the record-setting 38 from last year, which broke the city's previous homicide high of 35 set in 2020 and 1992.

