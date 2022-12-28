Skip to main content
Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

Credit: St. Paul Police Department

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

A record 40 homicides have now been confirmed by police in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Tuesday night. 

According to St. Paul police, a 911 caller reported shots fired just before midnight, with responding officers arriving in an alleyway to find a man who was unresponsive and not breathing, having suffered "apparent gunshot injuries."

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified. 

Homicide detectives are looking for witnesses while evidence is processed from the scene and the area is searched for possible video of the killing. 

The 40 homicides in 2022 are two more than the record-setting 38 from last year, which broke the city's previous homicide high of 35 set in 2020 and 1992. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated to correct the day the homicide occurred on. We previously had it as Wednesday instead of Tuesday. We apologize for the error.

Next Up

George Musser
MN News

Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure

The 20-year-old left a bar on foot Dec. 24, according to police. His body was found on Christmas Day.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

Minnesota saw the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.14.16 AM
MN News

Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund roads, parks improvements

The City Council will consider the proposal on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 7.12.37 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement

Rosen and Minnesota Vikings chief legal officer Karin Nelson are getting married.

St. Paul police
MN News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

Screen Shot 2022-12-27 at 3.53.31 PM
MN News

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

image
MN News

Police: Prosecutors reviewing evidence in Mall of America killing

Five suspects are in custody.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

The body was discovered approximately six miles from downtown Rochester.

Cormick Scanlan
MN News

Cretin-Derham Hall student-athlete dies on Christmas following stroke

The 16-year-old was described as a hardworking and fierce competitor.

image
MN News

Gallery: High winds batter Grand Marais, damage businesses

Grand Marais businesses are rebuilding after a weekend of severe weather.

Related

st. paul police
MN News

St. Paul police arrest suspect in Tuesday night homicide

The man's death marked the third homicide in St. Paul this year.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul triple homicide victims ID'd: 'Somebody knows what happened'

The killings mark the 25th, 26th and 27th known homicides in St. Paul this year.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 6.35.13 PM
MN News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Police say they do not believe the incident was a random act.

FVLigzvXEAUYqS0
MN News

Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

MN News

One dead in Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul

It's the fourth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 7.33.42 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.