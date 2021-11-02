Even before Election Day, Minneapolis residents had voted in record numbers.

The city's early voting dashboard shows 28,831 ballots were submitted by end of day Nov. 1, ahead of polls opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

That's the highest early voting mark for Minneapolis municipal elections (so excluding presidential or congressional elections in even years) in 45 years, the city said in a news release. In 2017, the last municipal election, the city received a total of 11,975 early voting ballots.

Early votes in 2021 include:

16,408 in-person early ballots

11,959 early mail-in ballots

464 ballots submitted through other absentee means (such as health-care facility visits, agent delivery or overseas/military voters, the city said)

You can look at early voting data here.

Minneapolis voters will determine the fate of incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, whose during his first term oversaw the city's response to COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd and unrest that followed, as well as the nationwide trend of rising crime.

His two main challengers are former state Rep. Kate Knuth and community organizer Sheila Nezhad.

Voters will also weigh in on three ballot questions that will shape the city's next steps. That includes:

The "strong mayor" amendment, which would alter the balance of power between the city council and mayor Whether a Department of Public Safety (which can include police officers) should replace the Minneapolis Police Department Granting the city council the power to consider rent stabilization or rent control policies in the future

Polls in Minnesota are open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday in most places, though smaller districts can open later. Check your polling place and hours here. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. can legally cast a ballot, even if they're not yet at the front of the line.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can register at the polling place on Election Day. This page explains which documents you need to bring to demonstrate proof of residence and identification.