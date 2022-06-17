Recovery mission underway after trench collapse in St. Paul

Skip to main content
Recovery mission underway after trench collapse at construction site in St. Paul

Local roadways, including W. Pinehurst Ave. and Mount Curve Blvd. are closed to vehicle traffic.

Police and fire personnel at the scene of construction trench collapse in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd. in St. Paul on Friday, June 17. Photo by Christine Schuster.

A large rescue and recovery effort is ongoing at a construction site in Highland Park, where a trench collapse occurred Friday afternoon. 

Dozens of firefighters from Saint Paul and Minneapolis are on-scene about two blocks northeast of the Ford Bridge in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd. 

Two people are unaccounted for and it's believed to be a recovery operation at this time, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told Bring Me The News.

This is a developing story. 

