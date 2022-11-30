Red Lake man gets 12 years for murder of his cousin

A 38-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his cousin.

Ralph Edward Cloud, Jr. killed Allen Smith in the victim's Red Lake Indian Reservation home on Sept. 12, 2020.

Charges stated that Cloud was "concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith," so he walked "several miles" to Smith's home and attacked him with a metal cabinet and its drawers, beating Smith to death.

Cloud previously plead guilty to 2nd-degree murder in July and was officially sentenced to 12 years in prison (144 months), followed by three years of supervised release.

Cloud had previously been convicted of disorderly conduct, bodily harm on another, and other petty misdemeanor-level offenses.

The case was investigated by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.