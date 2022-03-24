Skip to main content
Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

The fire was quickly put out and damage was minimal, the district said.

Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop, Facebook

The fire was quickly put out and damage was minimal, the district said.

Students in grades 7-12 at Red Wing High School are distance learning on Thursday after a fire in the cafeteria ceiling. 

Red Wing Public Schools said the fire started just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Courtyard Cafe ceiling. 

Damage was kept to a minimum thanks to the prompt response by the Red Wing Fire Department, the district said. The fire was out in about 30 minutes, by 8:45 p.m., at which point firefighters began venting smoke and watching for hotspots. 

Superintendent Karsten Anderson, who was at the scene, said initial reports indicate the fire was caused by a lighting ballast above the lunchroom, the district said. 

Firefighters from nearby communities assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Red Wing Public Schools will share more as details become available. 

Next Up

red wing fire
MN News

Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

The fire was quickly put out and damage was minimal, the district said.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Technical fouls fly as Suns escape in Minnesota

The Timberwolves had their six-game home winning streak snapped.

sherburne sheriff facebook
MN News

MN man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

The crash happened Tuesday night in Baldwin Township.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 4.49.38 PM
MN News

MPS now refusing to meet for strike mediation unless union agrees to conditions

The Minneapolis educator strike took another twist on Wednesday.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man gets almost 5 years in prison after child dies in accidental shooting

A child found the 34-year-old's loaded gun, which accidentally went off, killing another child.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386150
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Mike Ross explains how 'The Rule of 72' can help a 21-year old investor earn $2.5 million by the age of 50

The Van Clemens & Co. President goes over the rate of returns and the years you'll need to save to be a multi-millionaire

tugboat duluth
MN News

Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

sarae ashley embree go fund me
MN News

MN sisters killed, 3 kids seriously hurt in Illinois UTV crash

"God I don’t understand but I trust," the mother of the sisters wrote.

mn sports world
MN Sports

30 reasons why MN is the center of the sports universe right now

Not to jinx it, but Minnesota is on a heckuva roll.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant is suspending service at St. Cloud airport for the summer

Service will resume this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.01.03 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

One of Bachelor Nation's biggest podcasts is now hosted by two Minnesotans

Minnesota is taking over the world.

snapchat
MN News

Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

Related

liberty's red wing
MN News

Driver speeds into historic Red Wing restaurant, causing massive damage

A fundraiser has been set up to help the restaurant and the residents who live in the apartment above it.

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

1 killed, 2 rescued in Minneapolis house fire Tuesday night

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ocean Christofferson
MN News

25-year-old son of Navy veteran dies in Red Wing house fire

The fire happened Sunday morning.

hibbing fire department
MN News

2 injured in downtown Hibbing fire that damaged businesses

A man and woman sustained burns and were transported to a Twin Cities hospital.

chaska fire
MN News

Youth hockey league raises $60K for Chaska family who lost home in a fire

The family got out safely, but their dog died in the fire.

Minnetonka High School 1
MN News

Students to protest inequities, racism at Minnetonka High School

The student-organized sit-in will be held Tuesday morning.