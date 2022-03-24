Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

Students in grades 7-12 at Red Wing High School are distance learning on Thursday after a fire in the cafeteria ceiling.

Red Wing Public Schools said the fire started just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Courtyard Cafe ceiling.

Damage was kept to a minimum thanks to the prompt response by the Red Wing Fire Department, the district said. The fire was out in about 30 minutes, by 8:45 p.m., at which point firefighters began venting smoke and watching for hotspots.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson, who was at the scene, said initial reports indicate the fire was caused by a lighting ballast above the lunchroom, the district said.

Firefighters from nearby communities assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Red Wing Public Schools will share more as details become available.