Reinbold guilty of murdering wife with 'particular cruelty'

An Minnesota man who was arrested after an almost month-long manhunt has been convicted of murder for the death of his wife.

Eric Reinbold, 46, of Oklee, was convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree in Pennington County Friday.

Reinbold was charged with killing his wife, Lissette Reinbold, on July 9, 2021. The two had gotten into an argument the day before, according to Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case.

One of Lissette’s children found her body by her vehicle at the family's home in Oklee. Paramedics then arrived at the scene to find her suffering from a puncture wound on her neck. The medical examiner would later confirm she died of blood loss caused by "multiple sharp force injuries."

Reinbold was not present at the home. He had just been released from prison earlier that year, having served part of a 5-year sentence for possession of pipe bombs at a hunting property, where police also found a 32-page notebook on Reinbold's desk entitled: "How one person can make a difference: Instruction booklet at the HCU (homemade commando university)."

Text messages revealed that Reinbold believed his wife was cheating on him. Law enforcement also found multiple messages where he demanded sex from her and claimed “ownership” over her.

A manhunt ensued to locate Reinbold. After three weeks without an arrest, Reinbold triggered a trail camera in Red Lake County, near his parents’ home.

Law enforcement found Reinbold hiding in the woods near an abandoned homestead.

He was arrested and taken into custody on murder charges.

On June 10 of this year, while in Penning County Jail in Thief River Falls, Reinbold attempted to escape by attacking a female officer at the jail. As Reinbold attacked her, another officer approached. Reinbold then shoved the other officer into a wall before holding a pencil to his throat.

The female officer was eventually able to let another guard into the room, who attempted to use a taser on him. While the taser was only partially effective due to the clothes Reinbold was wearing, he was eventually taken back into custody after a struggle with the officer.

The female officer was hospitalized for a head injury, while another officer was sent to the emergency room for a check-up following the incident.

Testimony in Reinbold’s trial lasted for less than a week. After four hours of deliberation, a jury found Reinbold guilty on both counts of second-degree murder with an aggravating factor of “particular cruelty.”

“Reinbold brutally murdered his wife, leaving her body for her child to find, then fled justice for weeks before he was captured. He has now been convicted for his hateful, violent act,” Ellison said in a statement.

“As always, my thoughts today are with… the victims of this crime, above all Lissette’s children. We can never bring their beloved mother back, but they and all of us are now protected from her murderer.”

Reinbold's sentencing will be set at a later date.