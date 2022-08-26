Woman found dead inside burning North St. Paul apartment

The remains of a woman were found inside a North St. Paul apartment Thursday evening.

The North St. Paul Police Department says it was called to the 2200 block of South Avenue East at 6:30 p.m., with officers finding the woman dead when they were able to enter the apartment.

The woman's remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, with her family still being notified as of Friday morning.