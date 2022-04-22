Man's body found after explosion, fire at northern MN home

Skip to main content
Man's body found after explosion, fire at Akeley home

The 45-year-old died from smoke inhalation.

Authorities found the remains of a 45-year-old man following a house fire in northern Minnesota.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a report of a house fully engulfed in flames at 50 Pleasant Avenue in Akeley, Minnesota, at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

"Neighbors reported hearing an explosion from inside of the residence just prior to the fire starting," the sheriff's office said.

About 90 minutes later, the burned remains of a 45-year-old man, subsequently identified as Jason Brose, of Akeley, were found inside.

His cause of death was determined to be from smoke inhalation.

The incident is under investigation by local and county police. At this time there's no word on the cause of fire.

