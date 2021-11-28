Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

Remains of missing WI mom found in Pine County, MN

Ashley Miller-Carlson was 33 years old.
Author:
ashley Carlson

The body of a mother of four who's been missing since September was found in Pine County this weekend. 

Ashley Miller-Carlson, a 33-year-old from Wisconsin, was last seen in the Hinckley area on Friday, Sept. 24. Around the same time, her rental car was found submerged in Grace Lake, with her personal belongings left inside. 

Authorities said her last known location was in the Lake Lena community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. 

Her remains were found in that same area on Saturday, according to multiple reports. 

Per WCCO, Miller-Carlson's mother was quoted as saying that “this is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley."

There's no word yet on cause of death. This is a developing story. 

Next Up

ashley Carlson
MN News

Remains of missing WI mom found in Pine County, MN

Ashley Miller-Carlson was 33 years old.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo's late takeover helps Timberwolves win double-OT thriller

Russell caught fire to help the Timberwolves get back to .500.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers suffocate Badgers, reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe

Minnesota picked up its first home win over the Badgers since 2003.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries.

Target store
MN News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

The promotion kicks off Sunday, November 28.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

unnamed (4)
MN News

Paynesville man dies 6 months after being electrocuted in tree-cutting accident

Brad Kneisl was 31 years old.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.03.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Man shot Uber Eats driver making a delivery in Cottage Grove

Otis Donnell Shipp was charged with second-degree attempted murder after turning himself in on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.36.14 AM
MN News

Waterfront hotel in Duluth sustains damage in kitchen fire

Authorities estimate the damage at around $75,000.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.15.18 AM
MN News

Large groups of thieves target 2 Twin Cities Best Buys on Black Friday

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' winning streak snapped at five games

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 10.11.36 AM
MN News

Search for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

Ashley L. Miller, 33, was reported missing on Sep. 24 after her vehicle was found without her in it.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Plan to conduct new searches for missing mother during MN hunting season

Ashley Miller-Carlson has not been seen since her car was found partially submerged in September.

police lights
MN News

Missing man, 73, found dead in wooded area in Bloomington

David Shibata's body was found on Friday.

Muzeyyan Ayan
MN News

Body found in Mississippi ID'd as missing Wisconsin woman

She vanished after failing to board a flight at MSP airport last month.

charli carlin
MN News

Missing western WI teen may be headed for Twin Cities

Charli Carlin, a 15-year-old from Dunn County, has not been seen since Wednesday night.

Coroner
MN News

Searchers find body of missing hunter in Kandiyohi County

The man was found dead near Dovre Township, near Willmar.

Julian Decoux
MN News

Body found in search for missing man in northern MN

The 34-year-old went missing on May 5.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Reports: Father and son found dead in Pierce County, WI, residence

An investigation is now underway.