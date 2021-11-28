Remains of missing WI mom found in Pine County, MN

The body of a mother of four who's been missing since September was found in Pine County this weekend.

Ashley Miller-Carlson, a 33-year-old from Wisconsin, was last seen in the Hinckley area on Friday, Sept. 24. Around the same time, her rental car was found submerged in Grace Lake, with her personal belongings left inside.

Authorities said her last known location was in the Lake Lena community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Her remains were found in that same area on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Per WCCO, Miller-Carlson's mother was quoted as saying that “this is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley."

There's no word yet on cause of death. This is a developing story.