Rep. Ilhan Omar defeats Don Samuels in contentious primary

In an incredibly tight race, Minnesota's 5th District U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar saw off a primary challenge from Don Samuels.

Unofficial results reported Tuesday evening by the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Omar with 50.53% of the votes — a 2.5% lead over Samuels, who drew 48.02% of the votes.

With just over 97% of precincts reporting results, Samuels conceded around 9:30 p.m., saying the result showed that people in CD-5 want change, but urged supporters to get behind Omar this November.

Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member, and Omar, a two-term congresswoman, most notably stood apart on issues of public safety and policing in Minneapolis.

Last year, Samuels campaigned to defeat the ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, while Omar was among the measure's supporters. Voters ultimately voted against the measure, bolstering Samuel's campaign for congress.

Omar pointed to some of her major successes in Congress, including the passage of the MEALS Act in 2020 that ensured universal access to free breakfasts and lunches for schoolchildren across the country in the depths of the pandemic, and has successfully fought to extend it since.

With a primary win secured, Omar is projected to face a clear path towards victory in November in the deeply blue Fifth District, where she will face Republican opponent Cicely Davis, who beat former NBA star Royce White to the GOP nomination on Tuesday.