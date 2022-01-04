Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at the Mayo Clinic due to his ongoing battle with kidney cancer.

Hagedorn, a Republican who represents Minnesota's First Congressional District, said Tuesday he was informed Monday night that he had tested positive.

He said he is vaccinated and "experiencing very mild symptoms."

"Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic," Hagedorn said in a statement.

Hagedorn says he'll work with the "professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington."

Hagedorn says this diagnosis "will not stop" him from "fighting for America" and his constituents.

The congressman was diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019 and had surgery to remove the cancerous kidney in December 2020. But in July 2021, Hagedorn said his cancer had returned.

Hagedorn's announcement that he's contracted COVID-19 comes as Minnesota and the U.S. experience a surge in positive cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The omicron variant is believed to be less lethal than other variants of COVID-19 but it can still cause serious illness, particularly in unvaccinated individuals. Public health officials say those who are vaccinated and boosted have a good chance of only experiencing mild symptoms.