Skip to main content
Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

Minnesota Legislature

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

State Rep. John Thompson, an independent St. Paul lawmaker involved in multiple controversies, has been accused of becoming "irate" while interfering with officers who pulled over his 26-year-old daughter over the weekend. 

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell has slammed what he describes as the "outrageous" behavior of Thompson, who was last year ousted from the DFL caucus after a driver's license controversy led reporters to court records detailing allegations of domestic abuse. He claims Thompson tried to "intimidate and bully" officers.

According to St. Paul Police, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when an officer conducting impaired driving enforcement on Interstate-35W noticed a van swerving out of its lane. 

According to police, the van exited at Cayuga Street and stopped at a red light and the officer confirmed the vehicle's tabs had expired two years ago. 

When the traffic light turned green, the officer activated the squad's emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on the van, but the van's driver did not pull over until the officer had chirped her squad's siren several times, eventually stopping them on Westminster Street.

When the officer approached the van's front passenger-side window, the driver refused to roll down the window more than an inch. 

Additional squads responded and placed a pursuit terminator under the van's tires. The officer who made the traffic stop could smell "illegal drugs" coming from the van. 

While another officer attempted to speak with the driver, Thompson arrived at the scene "at a high rate of speed", identified the van's driver as his daughter and began handing out business cards, according to police. 

"Thompson continued to yell and scream in an irate fashion—and mention his elected position several times—as the van’s driver continued to ignore officers and made a video call," the police report continues. 

The driver refused field sobriety tests and was allowed to go home with Thompson, according to police. The case has been submitted to the City Attorney for charging consideration. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Thompson for comment on the incident. 

Police Chief responds 

In a Facebook post, Police Chief Todd Axtell called the scene "outrageous" and said Thompson's daughter also had a suspended license. 

"It’s an absolute shame—that an elected official would attempt to intimidate and bully police officers, that he would misuse his official position, that officers doing their jobs should have to endure illegitimate claims of racism, that John Thompson is still serving in the Legislature," Axtell wrote. 

"It’s a slap in the face to those of us—including our police officers—who are working in good faith to make our city safer for everyone. How many times? How many times do our officers have to be berated? How many times do lies have to come to light?" he continued. 

Last year, Thompson made headlines when he was pulled over for driving without a front license plate. It was later reported he presented officers with a Wisconsin drivers license, despite representing St. Paul in the Legislature.

Thompson called the traffic stop an act of racial profiling, which Axtell publicly denied. 

He was eventually ousted from the DFL caucus after the driver's license controversy led reporters to court records detailing allegations of domestic abuse. He has resisted calls to resign, instead saying he would serve as an independent.

Before this, he was criticized for being involved in a protest outside the home of former Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll, during which effigies of Kroll and his wife, local reporter Liz Collin, were burned.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

No official reason has been given yet for the President's visit.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

Allina Health
MN Health

Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

Melanoma Monday is May 2.

carolien-van-oijen-Wycp1fC2Rcc-unsplash
Home and Garden

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Crookston flooding
MN News

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

NHOW_release_1-9-22-3_1
Minnesota Life

'Groundbreaking' MN research into mysterious northern hawk owl

"We don't know anything about them," Frank Nicoletti said of the secretive raptor species.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Related

John Thompson
MN News

DFL leadership 'disappointed' by Rep. John Thompson's traffic stop controversy

Thompson was pulled over on July 4 for driving without a front license plate.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson to serve as independent after ousting by House DFL

Thompson has been involved in multiple controversies following a July 4 traffic stop.

John Thompson
MN News

Walz, DFL call on Rep. Thompson to resign amid domestic violence reports

Numerous allegations of domestic violence against the St. Paul DFLer have come to light.

Thompson screengrab 2
MN News

Video: Police bodycam footage of Rep. John Thompson's July 4 traffic stop

The incident has sparked allegations of racial profiling and questions about Thompson's state residency.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson once again rejects calls to resign

He spoke briefly Monday morning at a press conference organized by his supporters.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. Thompson sentenced for misdemeanor amid calls for him to resign

His conviction is related to obstructing the legal process at a hospital in 2019.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. Thompson calls for release of body camera video from his traffic stop

He claimed he was racially profiled when he was pulled over.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.