Rep. John Thompson denies bullying officers, praises St. Paul police

Thompson said officers treated him with "utmost respect."

Minnesota Legislature

State Rep. John Thompson has issued a statement following accusations by St. Paul police that he displayed "irate" behavior towards officers who had pulled over his 26-year-old daughter on Sunday.

In a statement sent to Bring Me The News, the independent lawmaker thanks St. Paul police for de-escalating a "chaotic scene," and denied using his position to influence officers' actions.

"As an elected official I certainly would not attempt to misuse, intimidate or bully police officers with my official position," Thompson said in a statement Tuesday, saying his daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis when he got to the scene.

Yesterday, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote a scathing Facebook post about Thompson, accusing him of misusing his elected office and attempting to bully officers who responded.

The incident took place on Westminster Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., when officers stopped a driver on suspicion of impaired driving and expired registration. 

Additional squads were called to the scene when the driver failed to follow commands and officers smelled "illegal drugs", according to police. 

Thompson then arrived at the scene, identified the driver as his daughter, handed out business cards and yelled and screamed "in an irate fashion," according to the police report. 

The driver was allowed to leave the scene with Thompson after refusing field sobriety tests, but police confirm the case is being considered for charges. 

On Tuesday, Thompson said he responded to the scene "as any concerned father would" to help deal with his daughter, who was frightened and experiencing a "verifiable mental health episode" triggered by the large police presence. 

"Additionally the law enforcement officers on scene treated me with the utmost respect and I want [to] highlight the exemplary job the officers did deescalating the situation," he wrote, adding the treatment they received by officers should create the "standard of treatment going forward" when dealing with mental health issues. 

Thompson was elected as a DFL lawmaker to serve St. Paul in 2020, but has since been removed from the DFL House Caucus following a string of controversies including the resurfacing of alleged domestic violence allegations against him.

He subsequently refused to resign from the Minnesota House, and said he would continue as an independent lawmaker.

