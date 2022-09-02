Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail

A $500 million funding gap remains to pay for the Southwest Light Trail Transit project, according to a special review released Friday by the Office of the Legislative Auditor.

The 15-mile line, also known as the Metro Green Line Extension, will run between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.

Cost estimates for the controversial project have more than doubled in over the past decade, rising more sharply this year.

The Metropolitan Council says the line is currently projected to cost $2.74 billion with an opening date in 2027.

Office of the Legislature Auditor, State of Minnesota. Southwest Light Trail Transit: Project Budget and Timeline. September, 2022.

The project kicked off over a decade ago when the Federal Transit Administration approved an application for the Metropolitan Council to pursue the project through a federal grant program.

At the time, the Southwest LRT was expected to cost $1.25 billion and begin operations 2018.

The audit, authorized by a bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in March, identified three main factors behind the project's delays and ballooning costs.

The factors identified include uncertainty about the final location of freight rail along the path, the construction of the tunnel in the Kenilworth Corridor in Minneapolis and the need for a concrete barrier wall to separate freight rail and light rail traffic.

With the project a flashpoint in transportation policy disagreements, Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen has said he'll attempt to halt the construction of the Southwest LRT if elected.

The project is more than 60% constructed, according to the Star Tribune.

The full 50-page report can be found here.