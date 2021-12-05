Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Report: Minnesota's first omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.
Author:
Anime NYC convention

The first Minnesotan confirmed to have the omicron variant now says over a dozen of his friends have contracted COVID-19, after they all attended a recent anime convention together in New York.

That's according to a New York Times report, which says health officials are concerned that the convention — Anime NYC 2021, which drew "tens of thousands of people" in late November — may "have been a vector for spreading the new variant."

The Times says the Minnesota omicron patient has told officials in his state that 15 of his friends are now infected with COVID, though it's not yet clear any of those cases are omicron. 

The man reported that his group was made up of a total of 30 people from across the country. 

It was also recently reported that he was fully vaccinated and had had a booster shot. His symptoms were mild and have since resolved.

Organizers of the anime convention say they are "actively working" with New York health officials in light of the infections:

However, it has not been confirmed that the infections happened at the convention.

Meanwhile, the transmissibility and severity of the new variant are still unclear. 

Recent reports from South Africa, where omicron was first discovered, show that while cases there are rising quickly, symptoms for reinfected or vaccinated patients so far appear to be mild, Reuters reported. The British science journal Nature has a piece discussing what scientists know, and don't know, about omicron so far. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the health departments of both Minnesota and New York for comment. 

Next Up

Anime NYC convention
MN News

Report: Minnesota's first Omicron case linked to 15 COVID infections at NYC anime convention

The Minnesota patient was in New York with 30 friends last month.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on

It's a great time for the Vikings to play the Lions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron variant confirmed in Wisconsin man who traveled to South Africa

Five other cases have been confirmed and linked to a Wisconsin wedding.

police lights
MN News

Police find man dead, another with 'self-inflicted stab wound' in St. Anthony home

The incident is now under investigation.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

Kirill Kaprizov delivered a shootout winner to take down the Maple Leafs.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative
MN Living

Popular Minneapolis taproom to start requiring proof of vaccination

The new policy will only apply to indoor service.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings downgrade Eric Kendricks to out against Lions

The Vikings have also activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Target store
MN Living

Target's gift card discount is back, but for this weekend only

The fine print: for Target Circle members only (but membership is free).

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan infected with omicron was vaccinated, had booster shot

The Hennepin County man received his booster shot in early November.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota health officials watching closely for omicron variant

Health leaders do not yet know how transmissible or severe the new variant is.

gazelka paul
MN News

Report: Gazelka refuses to reveal total COVID cases in GOP outbreak

The senate majority leader is under fire for his handling of the situation.

covid, vaccine
MN News

MN hospital association calls on state to end vaccine lottery system

They say it's "hurting patients and communities."

Sturgis
MN News

WaPo: Known COVID cases from Sturgis rally may be 'tip of the iceberg'

The rally may be to blame for the outbreak raging in the Upper Midwest.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron variant confirmed in Wisconsin man who traveled to South Africa

Five other cases have been confirmed and linked to a Wisconsin wedding.

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd teenage death from COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

All three of the teenage deaths have occurred in the past three months.