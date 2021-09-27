Body in dumpster leads to police chase with young child in car

September 27, 2021
Body in Bloomington dumpster leads to miles-long police chase with young child in car

A 911 call said they saw someone place a body into a dumpster outside a Bloomington apartment complex.
disturbing report of a body being placed into a dumpster led to a miles-long police chase involving the suspect, who had a young child in the car while fleeing.

A call about a man putting a body into an outdoor dumpster at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of Wentworth came in to dispatch at around 9:50 a.m. Monday, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Officers arrived and found a woman dead at the scene.

At the scene, police were alerted to a vehicle leaving the apartment complex's parking lot.

Other officers gave chase and tried to stop the driver on Nicollet Avenue, but they instead fled, taking officers into Minneapolis.

The pursuit ended at Nicollet Avenue and 46th Street. Police have not revealed how the driver was stopped, though said the driver, an adult male, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for "medical attention."

In the suspect's vehicle was a 1-year-old child, who was given a medical exam before being released to Child Protective Services, police said. 

The Bloomington Police Department said there is no threat to the public, and called it an active investigation. More details are expected to be released Monday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m., eight to 10 law enforcement vehicles remained outside the Nicollet Court Apartments in Bloomington. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

