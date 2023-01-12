Skip to main content
Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

Google Streetview

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

Police were called to Humboldt High School Thursday after a report a student was in possession of a gun.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to the school at around 9:45 a.m., and remain at the property Thursday afternoon.

Police were still at the scene at the time of writing, with a spokesman saying a student was believed to have a gun in their possession, but "no one was threatened by it."

Emergency protocols have been lifted but police are still searching for the student in question. 

Police said the school was placed on lockdown, but a spokesperson from St. Paul Public Schools said it was a "hold in place" situation. A schools spokesperson also told Bring Me The News that all students are safe.

The lockdown/hold in place lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, according to a schools spokesperson.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

UofMMedicalCampus
MN News

U of M bids to regain Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The proposal comes as Fairview is planning to merge with Sanford.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest data from the state health department.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.17.08 PM
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions

The city says it has an 'extremely high' number of dogs and cats being sheltered.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

House floor vote expected soon on proposed bill to codify abortion access

Democrats are moving quickly on proposed legislation to codify abortion access and other reproductive rights into state law.

unspecified-11
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects shifts to 'Plan Beach' due to ice melt

Organizers of the popular art event have decided to host this year's festivities on land.

court room
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 others wounded

The incident happened in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

Northrop Auditorium
MN News

U of M's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

Two neighboring parking garages are also closed.

Duluth skywalk
MN News

Three teens arrested after firing pellet guns in Duluth skywalk

The teens are facing charges of 2nd-degree riot.

Related

ComoParkSeniorHS
MN News

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to St. Paul high school

The student said he needed it "for protection."

police lights
MN News

Lockdown update: Armed man threatened to go to Kimball High School

The move was precautionary, authorities stressed.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

police lights
MN News

Report of male with hatchet sparks major police response in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested in connection with an assault.

Robbinsdale Cooper High School
MN News

School scares: Fire in Robbinsdale, loaded gun missing in Hugo

Someone lost a loaded gun near an elementary school in Hugo.