Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

Police were called to Humboldt High School Thursday after a report a student was in possession of a gun.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to the school at around 9:45 a.m., and remain at the property Thursday afternoon.

Police were still at the scene at the time of writing, with a spokesman saying a student was believed to have a gun in their possession, but "no one was threatened by it."

Emergency protocols have been lifted but police are still searching for the student in question.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown, but a spokesperson from St. Paul Public Schools said it was a "hold in place" situation. A schools spokesperson also told Bring Me The News that all students are safe.

The lockdown/hold in place lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, according to a schools spokesperson.

