Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 call about a person lying on the ice on a channel north of St. Cloud led to the discovery of a dead body.

The call came in around 7:48 a.m. Thursday, with the individual reporting a person appeared to be lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the scene in Watab Township, about 10 miles outside of St. Cloud, where they found a woman on the ice.

They then determined the woman was dead, the sheriff's office said.

The woman's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine identification and a cause of death. The sheriff's office said foul play isn't suspected.

