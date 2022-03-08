Report of weapon sends Burnsville High School into lockdown

Burnsville High School is currently on lockdown due to a report of a weapon in the school, according to a message posted on the district's website. Though there has been no confirmation of this report.

The school went into lockdown around 11:30 a.m., with the district noting "students and staff are safe" and "Police are at the school now to search and ensure the facility is secure."

The school says parents should not come to the school "at this time," as they will not be able to access the building.

The district will share more information when it has it, the website states.

This is a developing story. Bring Me The News will update it.