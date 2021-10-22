Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Report reveals more details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."
Author:
Jim Hagedorn

The nonpartisan entity tasked with reviewing two ethics allegations involving Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn found "substantial reason to believe" the claims.

The House Committee on Ethics on Thursday published the previously confidential report from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) looking into the matter. It lays out both the accusations against the 1st District Representative, and the evidence investigators gathered during their probe.

At the heart of the investigations are two allegations:

  1. That Hagedorn's office spent $453,686.38 on mailers through two companies owned by or affiliated with two of his employees.
  2. Hagedorn's campaign made use of a Mankato office space while paying either no rent, or below-market-value rent, and did not report it as an in-kind contribution.

The OEC's report says there is "substantial reason to believe" Hagedorn "used official funds to contract for services with companies owned or controlled by his staff members," and "used private office space at no cost or for a rate below fair market value."

The investigation is not complete, but both could potentially constitute violations of House rules, standards of conduct and federal law, the report says.

The OEC also went out of its way to note Hagedorn's lack of cooperation during the review, saying his refusal to participate means "the extent to which [Hagedorn] was aware of or involved in" the two potential violations "remains unclear." (He was one of six individuals or parties the OEC listed as refusing to cooperate.)

Hagedorn's response to the OCE report, filed in August by his attorneys, said the OCE's report includes "unfounded conclusions." The response also accused the OCE of choosing to "waste taxpayer resources" reviewing claims Hagedorn had self-reported, and took umbrage with the description of Hagedorn as uncooperative, saying "it somehow demonstrates culpability on his part."

Hagedorn, the response says, "stands ready to cooperate fully and voluntarily" if the committee has questions, with the response suggesting "leftist groups" have targeted the Republican congressman.

The committee's statement Thursday specifically notes that "conducting further review of a referral" and adhering to any "mandatory" disclosures does not indicate Hagedorn violated any rules or laws. 

The committee is still investigating the matter.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

What the OEC's report alleges

The purpose of the OEC's report, which was sent to the House Ethics Committee in July, is not to determine whether wrongdoing occurred. Instead, it acts as a referral to the committee, which can then choose whether to review the matter. In September, the committee's chairman and ranking member announced they had indeed chosen to do so.

Both allegations first came to light through media reports, the first through a report from Legistorm on June 8, 2020, followed by the Minnesota Reformer. The story prompted Hagedorn to order an internal review of the mailer spending, which the congressman self-reported to the House Ethics Committee, and saw him fire his Chief of Staff.

But the OCE found evidence Hagedorn "knew or should have known that there were irregularities in his franked mail practices, including unusually high spending, above fair market prices, and potential financial conflicts of interest."

The second claim regarding the Mankato office space surfaced in October of 2020 via Politico. Hagedorn, in public statements, described the office space in question as a P.O. box and said "no physical location is tied to that address." The OCE found at least two social media posts, including one from Hagedorn's account, describing the address as a "headquarters" and showing groups of people there. Hagedorn's campaign, the OCE review said, paid $100 for the space, which had been going for $952 a month from 2011-14.

The OCE report says the evidence suggests Hagedorn "used private office space at no cost or for a rate below fair market value."

Next Up

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

33462769592_d32f34fd48_k
Travel

SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

More than 80 have been canceled at MSP Airport.

elk
Minnesota Life

First elk in more than 100 years spotted in parts of southern WI

The elk population was reintroduced to Wisconsin in recent decades.

grand marais
Travel

10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

These places are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 11.33.57 AM
MN News

Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

Michael Edmund Richmond
MN News

Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis cop charged in crash that killed innocent man during pursuit

Charges say he was traveling nearly 90 mph when he slammed into an innocent man's vehicle.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN News

Mayo Clinic pediatrician charged with child sex assault

He's been placed on leave.

Case Keenum
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Case vs Teddy is a reminder of Vikings’ 2018 decision

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

snow in May
Weather MN

It's here! Minnesota sees its first snow flurries of the season

Also, watch out for water spouts on Lake Superior.

Related

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Hagedorn being investigated by House Ethics Committee

The probe appears to be related to his office's finances.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Jim Hagedorn fires chief of staff over spending controversy

A recent report found Hagedorn was the top spender in Congress in Q1.

Screen Shot 2019-07-05 at 9.42.28 AM
MN News

Pressure on Rep. Jim Hagedorn rises as DFL calls for ethics probe

Hagedorn spent tax dollars on mailings from a company owned by one of his staffers.

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 3.09.20 PM
MN News

NTSB report reveals new details about fatal plane crash in Victoria

The pilot reportedly acknowledged a low altitude alert shortly before the crash.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals he has stage 4 cancer

Hagedorn is facing a re-election fight this November.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn updates his battle against kidney cancer

The 57-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in Feb. 2019.

Hagedorn - Carnahan side by side
MN News

Rep. Hagedorn blames 'cancel-culture' for wife's expulsion from MN GOP

Jennifer Carnahan was forced out as party chair amid a cloud of allegations.

Screen Shot 2019-10-23 at 9.16.20 PM
MN News

Rep. Hagedorn among GOPers who tried to access impeachment hearing

The inquiry being held behind closed doors, for now.