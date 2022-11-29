Skip to main content
Bank robbery in Savage sends Target into lockdown; no arrest made

Police at Wings Financial Credit Union in Savage on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of Kristin Lee.

Updated at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police in Savage are investigating an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon that sent at least one neighboring business into lockdown. 

The Savage Police Department said the robbery happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. 

Police said the suspect, who remains at large, approached a bank employee and began yelling and demanding money while pointing a handgun. The suspect fled after being told there was no money in the vault. 

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black ski mask, goggles, an orange and yellow jacket and grey sweatpants. He's believed to be approximately 6'2" and weight 230 pounds. 

One local resident shopping at Target when the incident happened told Bring Me The News the store went into lockdown due to an "active situation in the parking lot." 

The shopper, who was visiting Target on her lunch break, was allowed to leave in order to return to work, but said Target employees not letting any customers inside the store during the lockdown. 

A spokesperson for the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District confirmed district officials were aware of the robbery, but said police advised there was no threat to the schools. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect to call 952-882-2600. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

