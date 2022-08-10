Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Skip to main content
Republican Brad Finstad edges out Democrat Jeff Ettinger in 1st District special election

Republican Brad Finstad edges out Democrat Jeff Ettinger in 1st District special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Minnesota's 1st Congressional District will remain in Republican hands until November, after Brad Finstad won a special election to serve out the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn's term.

Finstad, a farmer and former three-term state representative, saw off the challenge from Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods, by 51.1% to 46.9%, with Finstad getting 60,261 votes to Ettinger's 55,341.

On the same night, Finstad easily overcame a primary challenge from fellow Republican Jeremy Munson to stand in November's election for the same seat, compiling 76% of the votes to Munson's 24%.

Finstad and Ettinger will face off again in November after Ettinger won the DFL primary.

In a statement Tuesday, Finstad paid tribute to the late Hagedorn, though didn't mention Ettinger.

"I am humbled to receive the support of my fellow Southern Minnesotans to represent them in Congress," he said. "I entered this race in March because I believe it is so important to get engaged in the battle for the future of my family, your family, and our country. Our country faces extraordinary challenges, but I am confident that we can come together to overcome them and ensure that the 21st century is yet another great American century."

While the margin of Finstad's win was relatively comfortable, it is being considered an illuminating result by political analysts ahead of the November mid-terms – and potentially a positive sign for Democrats nationwide.

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report notes that Ettinger significantly outperformed Joe Biden's vote in the 2020 election. 

In 2020, the 1st District went for Donald Trump over Biden by a margin of 54%-44%, with Ettinger's margin of defeat a much tighter 4.2%, and he outperformed Biden in numerous counties including Olmsted (Rochester), where he was +17% over Finstad compared to Biden's +11% in 2020, and Blue Earth (Mankato) where he was +12% compared to Biden's +4%.

That said, Finstad's margin of victory was larger than the 3.1% that Hagedorn won the district by in 2020 over Dan Feehan. It's also arguable that Finstad had less name recognition than Hagedorn, while Ettinger – as a prominent 1st District businessman – had more than Feehan did in 2020.

Finstad will remain the strong favorite heading into the November rematch, which will also be impacted by being the first election run under the new 1st District boundaries.

The new map loses Le Sueur County and adds Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

In his statement, Ettinger said: "The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken. I want to congratulate Brad Finstad on winning the Special Election last night. Though I had hoped to celebrate different news with you all, there is plenty for which to be hopeful. We won big in our primary, we outperformed pundits and polls, and we have momentum in a new, advantageous district."

Next Up

Hockeyland1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

The documentary has received great reviews at numerous film festivals.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash

Police said the man's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

ATV
MN News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

The man was declared dead at the scene.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

The woman was shot only about a half-hour after a 14-year-old suffered critical injuries in an apparent accidental discharge.

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Arrows on target
MN News

Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm with an arrow.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesotans have voted and set the stage for the November elections.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.08.19 PM
MN News

Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

A wide field of candidates has narrowed.

Related

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

CD-1 Primary: Jeff Ettinger gets DFL nod, Brad Finstad wins GOP vote

Jennifer Carnahan also was on the ballot as a GOP candidate — and fell about 11,000 votes shy of claiming victory.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn reveals he has stage 4 cancer

Hagedorn is facing a re-election fight this November.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 7.30.17 AM
MN News

DFLer Dan Feehan to once again challenge for 1st District seat

He lost narrowly to Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018.

Hagedorn feehan
Congressional elections

Election 2020 preview: Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

It's a race between incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Democratic challenger Dan Feehan.

jennifer carnahan
MN News

Ex-MN GOP chair Carnahan running for late-husband's seat in Congress

She said she's running to continue Jim Hagedorn's fight.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

jim hagedorn
MN News

Rep. Jim Hagedorn shares good news about kidney cancer treatment

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019.

Screen Shot 2019-09-25 at 9.43.55 AM
MN News

Rep. Jim Hagedorn calls Elizabeth Warren a 'national socialist'

Hagedorn changed the comment, but not before it had caused a backlash.