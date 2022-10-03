GOP candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result

Skip to main content
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result

Crockett has been a proponent of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Source: Kim Crockett for Secretary of State, Facebook.

Republican Kim Crockett, who is challenging Democrat Steve Simon to become Secretary of State – responsible for overseeing Minnesota's elections, will not commit to accepting the results of next month's mid-terms.

In a debate on WCCO Radio at the weekend, Crockett and Simon were asked if they were confident of Minnesota's election system and if they would accept the result of November's election, with Simon responding: "Yes and yes, are the short answers."

Crockett, however, avoided answering the question from host Blois Olson, saying that voters have expressed concerns to her, before adding: "I think that's kind of an odd question. We aren't there yet, we're weeks out. And we'll just have to see what happens between now and the certification of the election."

The candidate, the former vice president and general counsel for right-wing think tank Center of the American Experiment, has been a major proponent of "the big lie" regarding the 2020 election defeat of Donald Trump, previously calling it "the big rig" and "our 9/11."

There has been no evidence found in any state of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

If elected, Crockett favors scrapping same-day voter registration – which allows people to register to vote at their precinct on election day provided they bring a photo ID and proof of address – as well as cutting down the length of early/absentee voting periods, measures that Democrats say would disenfranchise voters.

She has also attracted controversy after questioning during a 2020 radio interview if those with disabilities and non-English speakers should be allowed to vote. In May, she issued an apology after one of her campaign videos broadcast at the Minnesota GOP state convention contained an antisemitic sequence, and she has also faced claims of bigotry in the past.

You can listen to the whole debate here:

