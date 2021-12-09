Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee Minnesota elections

Kim Crockett announced she is running for Secretary of State in 2022.
Author:
kim crockett facebook sos

A Republican who continues to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, despite no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing more than a year later, would like to oversee Minnesota's elections.

Kim Crockett announced Thursday morning she is running for Secretary of State in 2022, news that had trickled out earlier after she made comments outlining her decisions while at a Minnesota Tea Party Patriots meeting on Dec. 2.

Crockett, an attorney, made election "integrity" the focal point of her initial pitch to voters, alleging people "across the political spectrum are questioning election results" and "asking a lot of questions about how we vote and how the vote is counted."

A poll published in September found that's not really the case. 

Six in 10 Minnesota registered voters believe President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. Only two demographics, Republicans and former President Trump voters, had more respondents believing otherwise.

Every other group — Democrats, Independents, each individual age bracket, Twin Cities voters, southern Minnesota voters, northern Minnesota voters, those with a college degree, those without one — had more respondents saying that Biden's win was legitimate compared to those believing it was not.

Crockett, meanwhile, promises to "restore confidence in Minnesota’s elections," saying she will enforce existing laws and "upgrade our approach to elections."

In a short video from the Dec. 2 meeting posted to YouTube, Crockett highlights that voting in the 2022 election will begin in September. (State law allows people to request an absentee ballot starting 46 days prior to Election Day.)

"Why?" she says in the video, "And how does that serve election integrity? How does that bolster our confidence in election results?"

In a separate video, a panel hosted by Alpha News, Crockett calls this early voting period "a really long time to cheat." She also suggested the use of ballot boxes in the Twin Cities is "ballot harvesting," and said the vote is being suppressed in greater Minnesota because "they don't have ballot boxes" but are often asked to use mail-in voting.

Neither drop boxes nor mail-in voting have been tied to any widespread fraud, and early in-person voting 

Crockett is an advisor to the Minnesota Voters Alliance, a group that has attempted to restrict certain voting options, such as same-day registration, and suggested ballot boxes may be an avenue for voting fraud. She also previously served as vice president and general counsel of the conservative-leaning Center of the American Experiment, but was suspended for 30 days during her stint after making racist remarks about Somali refugees in a New York Times story.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, in a statement, said Crockett's views represent a "lack of respect for the rights of her fellow Minnesotans," arguing she "is running to restrict your freedom to vote by attacking common-sense things like early voting and vote by mail."

Crockett, in the YouTube video, says she plans to try to gin up support at the Republican Party of Minnesota State Central Committee Meeting on Dec. 11, then lay low for the holiday period as she prepares to campaign in 2022.

Current Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a DFLer, has announced he is running for re-election.

Cutting measures such as early voting, absentee ballots and ballot drop boxes has been found to disproportionately impact certain blocks of voters, such as those with disabilities or communities of color, making them less likely to be able to cast a ballot.

Next Up

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Report: Dalvin Cook a game-time decision against Steelers

One report says he will play barring a pregame setback.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

She has cited questions about election "integrity" despite no evidence of fraud.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Hospitalizations have ticked up again in today's report.

waseca federal prison
MN Coronavirus

The worst federal prison COVID-19 outbreak in America can be found in MN

A total of 278 inmates in the federal prison system have COVID, including 132 inmates at the Waseca facility.

31010_1400x900BMTNSocial
Sponsored Story

How do you get a degree in nursing? What if you don’t have any nursing experience?

It’s never been a better time to join the frontline of essential healthcare workers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.57.39 AM
MN News

Minnesota school district loses 9 school buses in fire

The district is confident services won't be compromised.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police chase in Twin Cities ends with 2 teens dead, SUV split in half

They stole the vehicle in Minneapolis and fled police in Robbinsdale.

snow blower
MN Weather

NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus

A foot of snow is possible.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan State hands Gophers first loss

The 19th ranked Spartans knocked Minnesota from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley returns but Jazz rout Timberwolves

The Jazz avenged last season's 0-3 record with a blowout victory.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

Related

vote, election
MN News

7 MN Republicans urge states to audit 2020 election results

There has been no evidence of significant fraud in any single U.S. state.

vote, election
MN News

Minnesota once again had the highest election turnout in the country

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a record percentage of voters also sent in absentee ballots.

selective-focus-photography-of-a-mailbox-2217613
MN News

Postmaster General delays postal service cuts till after November election

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," the postmaster general says any further operational changes will be postponed

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

CenterForVoterInformation
MN News

The absentee ballot request forms you got in the mail? Here's what to know

Every election year, the Center for Voter Information mails applications to vote absentee.

MN News

Ritchie: Expect delayed election results

Minnesota's Secretary of State Mark Ritchie told WCCO on Sunday that St. Louis County could delay statewide Election Day results more than previous elections. Ritchie said three write-in candidates looking to replace former state Rep. Kerry Gauthier will have to be hand counted. “We estimate that this may go to 1 a.m., 2 a.m., perhaps a little bit longer, in the morning,” he said.

MN News

State's Republican leaders plan to get involved in photo ID lawsuit

The lawsuit by groups trying to block a proposed constitutional amendment requiring voters to show photo ID is running into opposition from the state's Republican leaders. Senate Majority Leader David Senjem said he and his GOP colleagues "intend to protect the right of citizens to vote on this important issue of election integrity."

MN News

A Trump election fraud commission wants voter info; will MN deliver it?

A presidential commission on election fraud is asking states for voter information.