October 12, 2021
Rescuers hit with tornado warning, large hail while saving injured hiker

Tony Webster, Flickr

Publish date:

The hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the trail to Eagle Mountain.
Author:

First responders rescuing a hiker in northern Minnesota had to dodge golf ball-sized hail on their hike back from Eagle Mountain. 

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical emergency call on the trail to Eagle Mountain at 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. 

The responders hiked about 2 miles to get to the hiker who was experiencing the emergency. After they assessed the hiker's condition and then began the trek back to the awaiting ambulance, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported a rotation in the clouds in the area.

NWS issued a tornado warning for the Eagle Mountain area at 5:38 p.m. on Sunday, which continued until 6:15 p.m. The NWS also issued a special weather statement for Cook County, warning of 40 mph wind, hail and frequent lighting, until 7:30 p.m.

The first responders and the injured hiker were forced to take shelter under the trees due to a hail storm. The NWS' storm report shows 1.75-inch hail on Eagle Mountain at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday. 

After the storm passed, the rescuers and hiker made it back to the parking area at about 7:29 p.m. The hiker was taken to North Shore Health by ambulance. 

Their condition nor what prompted the medical emergency were released. WTIP is reporting the hiker was a 70-year-old man from Ramsey who had been hiking for four hours before having heart attack-like symptoms.

"I cannot say enough or express enough gratitude for our First Responders and Search and Rescue personnel in Cook County. They answer the call for service without hesitation and without concern for themselves so they can help others in need. Their dedication and selflessness are second to none and I thank you all sincerely," Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement. 

None of the first responders were injured and everyone cleared the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

