Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.

Rescuers on scene of a reported home explosion and fire in the area of 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N in Hopkins, Minn. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Authorities are on scene of a home explosion and fire in Hopkins late Wednesday morning. 

The Hopkins police and fire departments responded to the area of 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after the reported explosion. 

Witnesses in the area tell Bring Me The News the entire house is leveled. 

Xcel Energy, Centerpoint Energy and multiple fire department and rescue agencies remained on-scene at noon Wednesday. 

"Rescue crews are still on scene at this time, and injuries are unknown," the police stated in a press release. 

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area for safety. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

