Rescuers save kayaker stranded on partially frozen Mississippi River

The kayaker became stuck a mile south of Little Falls.

A kayaker was rescued after becoming stranded on a partially frozen Mississippi River in central Minnesota Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a stretch of the river about a mile south of Little Falls, in Pike Creek Township.

The kayaker, a 51-year-old woman from Little Falls, was traveling on the river when she fell out of her kayak and became stranded in the water between sheets of ice.

It prompted an ice rescue that brought the kayaker to shore, where she was taken to a local hospital and then St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

"This ice rescue was a dangerous situation for not only the victim, but for all responding personnel," said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. "The rescue was successful because of the collaborated efforts amongst all emergency personnel that were involved in this call."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

