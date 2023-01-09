Resident in wheelchair rescued from house fire in Phillips neighborhood

One person was rescued from a home in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis after its kitchen caught fire Saturday.

Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before noon on a report of a kitchen fire. Crews were informed that a resident using a wheelchair was possibly trapped inside the home.

At the scene, crews did not observe signs of a fire from outside the home. But the fire was later found in the kitchen.

Once inside, crews found a resident who was in a wheelchair who was treated for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation before paramedics arrived. They were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews laid then lines to put out the fire in the kitchen. Further searches confirmed that no other residents were in the home.

Fire crews had to perform an “extensive overhaul” of the kitchen to put out the fire due to the clutter in the home, according to MFD.

The home was deemed uninhabitable after the fire, and the incident is currently under investigation.