Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota.

After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.

Jameson's Irish Bar will be adding the Matt Birk Burger to their menus on Aug. 7, according to Mollie Rubenzer, the wife of executive chef Brian Rubenzer.

Brian Rubenzer told Alpha News the restaurant is standing behind Birk due to "years of support" Birk and his family showed the business through the years and during the pandemic.

Some on social media took a liking to the announcement, calling Brian Rubenzer a "class act." However, some also shared their displeasure with the news.

"Well that says a lot about your place and not in a good way," one person commented on the business's Facebook page.

The Nook and Shamrock's in St. Paul recently dropped the name from their burgers after video showed Birk suggesting that by encouraging women to work, American culture is also promoting abortion.

General manager of Shamrock's, Dan Casper, told The Reformer that the two bars still love Birk and appreciate the support over the years. However, they took the name down to have customers "not worry about left and right politics."

Birk told Alpha News that he will be at Jameson's on Aug. 7 to debut the burger, as well as taking donations for Backing the Blue Line.