Skip to main content
Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

Andrew Malone/Flickr

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota.

After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.

Jameson's Irish Bar will be adding the Matt Birk Burger to their menus on Aug. 7, according to Mollie Rubenzer, the wife of executive chef Brian Rubenzer. 

Brian Rubenzer told Alpha News the restaurant is standing behind Birk due to "years of support" Birk and his family showed the business through the years and during the pandemic.

Some on social media took a liking to the announcement, calling Brian Rubenzer a "class act." However, some also shared their displeasure with the news.

"Well that says a lot about your place and not in a good way," one person commented on the business's Facebook page.

The Nook and Shamrock's in St. Paul recently dropped the name from their burgers after video showed Birk suggesting that by encouraging women to work, American culture is also promoting abortion. 

General manager of Shamrock's, Dan Casper, told The Reformer that the two bars still love Birk and appreciate the support over the years. However, they took the name down to have customers "not worry about left and right politics."

Birk told Alpha News that he will be at Jameson's on Aug. 7 to debut the burger, as well as taking donations for Backing the Blue Line.

Next Up

Flipping Burgers
MN News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

The two separate incidents are under investigation.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Minnesota high school coaching legend Larry McKenzie retires

The six-time state champion is hanging up his whistle.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Health

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

Satriano
MN News

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.19.23 PM
MN News

Retired MN police chief speaks out after son attacked in Minneapolis

His son was knocked unconscious outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

heat-kills-100-twin-citians
MN Weather

Deciphering the Dust Bowl: The makings of the 1930s heat waves

The hottest temps ever in Minnesota happened in the 1930s, but heat in modern times is more consistent and lasts longer.

Whitecaps
MN Sports

Richfield Ice Arena proposed to become home of Minnesota Whitecaps

The proposed rental agreement spans until 2038.

Luigi the Dog
Minnesota Life

Dog missing for a month in BWCA reunites with owners

Luigi hadn't been seen since June 25 in northern Minnesota.

liquor lyles
MN Food & Drink

Owners of Tilt Pinball to move into Liquor Lyle's historic space

The former dive spot is expected to keep some elements but ultimately turn into a pinball bar.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 6.57.53 AM
MN News

Matt Birk under spotlight for comments on abortion, women, and rape

The Republican candidate is Scott Jensen's running mate in this November's elections.

Matt Birk
MN News

Matt Birk slammed on 'The View' for comments on women having careers

"Well Matt, look around," said Whoopi Goldberg.

hazelewood burgers
MN Food & Drink

3 Minnesota restaurants make it on 50 best burgers in America list

A travel website praised the restaurants' burgers in a recently released list.

Walz and Birk
MN News

Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

The Twitter claim spread further after being promoted by Matt Birk.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Matt Birk
MN News

Ex-Viking Matt Birk confirms interest in future run for governor

The next gubernatorial election in Minnesota is Nov. 8, 2022.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced for 2021 robbery spree

Warren Dean, 27, admitted to robbing seven St. Paul businesses in a span of three days.

MN Vikings

After Super Bowl win, politics would be a snap for former Vikings center Matt Birk