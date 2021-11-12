Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Return of snow to Minnesota roads causes many crashes, including fatal pileup
Return of snow to Minnesota roads causes many crashes, including fatal pileup

At least one person died and another is in a critical condition after a four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range.
Minnesota State Patrol

At least one person died and another is in a critical condition after a four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range.

The return of snow to Minnesota's roads is causing problems for drivers, and in one instance may have contributed to a fatal four-vehicle pileup on the Iron Range.

The Minnesota State Patrol has said the fatal crash happened on Hwy. 135 in Gilbert just before 4 p.m. Thursday when a westbound Toyota Corolla driver lost control in snowy/icy conditions and crossed over the centerline, hitting an eastbound Toyota Yaris.

The Corolla was then hit by an eastbound Chevy Malibu, which t-boned the Corolla, with a Volkswagen Passat then rear-ending the Malibu.

The State Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal and that at least one person in the Corolla has died, though there's no confirmation as to whom at this stage.

The Corolla was being driven by a 32-year-old woman from Aurora, Minnesota, and carrying three children. There are no details as to the conditions of the woman and an 11-year-old boy at this time.

A 10-year-old girl in the car however did suffer life-threatening injuries and is being treated at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, while a 6-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and is at Virginia hospital.

The drivers of the Yaris and the Passat were not injured in the crash, while the driver of the Malibu suffered non-life threatening injuries.

More details about the victims are expected to be released Saturday.

After measurable snow fell across most of the state for the first time this season, there have been no shortage of warnings for drivers with the majority of the state's roads covered or partially covered with snow.

The situation in Canby, Minnesota, at 7:45 a.m.

The situation in Canby, Minnesota, at 7:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol's Jesse Grabow says troopers are responding to several crashes and vehicles slipping off the road on I-94 in west-central Minnesota Friday morning, "several" of which involve semi-trucks (pictured at top of the page), which are also having to deal with high winds.

At this point, there have been no injuries from the crashes and spinouts.

