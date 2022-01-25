Reward offered for information on 2021 double fatal shooting in St. Paul

It's been a year since Alejandro Rios and Michael Stewart were found dead on the sidewalk.

A year after two St. Paul men were fatally shot, the St. Paul Police Department is advertising a cash reward in hopes someone will come forward with information to help solve the case.

Alejandro Rios, 21, and Michael Stewart, 39, were shot and killed on Jan. 21, 2021. Their bodies were left on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Payne Avenue in St. Paul.

At the time, police said "cascading 911 calls" just after 3:30 a.m. led officers to the scene, where they found two men.

The suspects fled north, through a neighborhood, the SPPD said in a social media post on Monday asking for the public's help. No one has been arrested nor identified in connection to the double homicide.

Police believe someone who stays nearby knows who shot the two men.

"You could receive a cash reward but more importantly, you can help two families get the answers they need to heal," the SPPD said.

Loved ones of the two men told the Pioneer Press last year Rios and Stewart only knew each other briefly — Rios lived on the block where the shooting happened, while Stewart was likely in the area to visit a friend.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

"If you saw or heard something in that area on that night you may have information that can help solve this crime" or if you heard "the culprits, their friends or family members talk about this sad act" you could help police solve it, the CrimeStoppers website states.

Anyone with information on what happened is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

This isn't the first time the SPPD has asked the public to share any information they know about the incident. A Facebook post from Feb. 25, 2021, said the department has partnered with CrimeStoppers, noting investigators have been looking for anyone who can tell them what led to the shootings and who is responsible, but no one has come forward.