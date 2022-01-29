Rice County deputy hits, kills woman with his squad car

Skip to main content
Rice County deputy hits, kills woman in road

The State Patrol says the woman was struck in Morristown around 2 a.m.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

A Rice County deputy struck and killed a woman while driving his squad car in southeastern Minnesota early Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Morristown Boulevard in Morristown, southwest of Faribault.

A 42-year-old male, on-duty deputy was driving eastbound when he struck a woman who was in the roadway.

The woman, a 52-year-old from Faribault, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released as of yet as to the circumstances surrounding the collision. The Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas says the deputy was not responding to an emergency, however.

The crash is under investigation by the State Patrol.

