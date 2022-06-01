Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

Skip to main content
Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in 1st District race

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in 1st District race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Rich Stanek, YouTube

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has scrapped his bid for the GOP nomination for governor, while state lawmaker Jeremy Munson is still set to challenge in the 1st District despite failing to get the GOP endorsement.

On candidate filing deadline day Tuesday, Stanek said he has decided he will not challenge the endorsed GOP candidate, Dr. Scott Jensen, in an August primary for the Republican nomination.

He continued to call for greater efforts to tackle crime, and added that he will be returning to his business, Public Safety Strategies Group, "which allows me to work on crime reduction efforts around the country."

Stanek did not challenge for the GOP endorsement at last month's convention. Jensen narrowly won the endorsement over Kendall Qualls, who has also chosen not to contest the primary.

But someone who seemingly is taking it to a primary of Munson, whom Brad Finstad narrowly beat to become the endorsed candidate in the August special election for the late 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn's seat.

State media spotted Munson filing to run for the August 9 primary, which takes place on the same day as the special election that will see Finstad take on DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger for Hagedorn's seat.

Another candidate who lost the endorsement, Matt Benda, also filed. This potentially makes for a confusing situation in which voters will be asked to vote for Munson or Benda in the primary to become the chosen GOP 1st District candidate in the November elections, while also asking them to vote for Finstad in the special election to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term.

It comes just a week after Munson signaled he would abide by the endorsement "for the August special general" and urged conservatives to "rally behind Brad to keep this seat in Republican hands."

He also stated he would be exiting politics to spend more time with his family.

Munson has yet to comment on his latest move.

Also challenging the endorsed candidate in the August primary is Doug Wardlow, the Mike Lindell-backed candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, who lost out at the convention to newcomer Jim Schultz.

Next Up

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Rich Stanek scraps gubernatorial bid; Munson flip-flops in CD-1 race

It comes less than a week after saying he would back endorsed candidate Brad Finstad.

Chauvin
MN News

Minneapolis, Chauvin, other officers sued over excessive force

Bodycam footage shows Chauvin kneeling on the necks of two civilians prior to his murder of George Floyd.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 10.20.03 PM
MN Weird

Watch: Someone in plant disguise jumps out at people on Stone Arch Bridge

This is incredible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 7.31.17 AM
MN News

NWS confirms long-track tornado ripped through Minnesota

The photo above features the long-track tornado as it was seen from a farm near Milan, Minnesota.

Hamline Midway rendering
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul to rebuild Hamline Midway Library, remodel two others

A 92-year-old library is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more accessible branch.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 5.33.50 PM
MN News

Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club identified

The crash happened last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club.

Cory Hepola
MN News

Cory Hepola abandons bid to become Minnesota governor

The former WCCO-AM host's campaign lasted a little under three months.

Students and staff members with Minneapolis Public Schools gather for a rally in response to the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
MN News

Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man is in custody with possible murder charges in relation to the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 1.59.18 PM
MN News

Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

4 injured in ATV crashes over holiday weekend in Cass County

The four ranged in age from 3 to 56, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Related

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

Former Hennepin Sheriff announces run for governor

In his announcement, Stanek touts his lengthy law enforcement credentials.

MN News

Son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek pleads guilty to child solicitation

Child porn charges against Ryan Stanek were dropped.

Cory Hepola
MN News

Cory Hepola abandons bid to become Minnesota governor

The former WCCO-AM host's campaign lasted a little under three months.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

CD-1 Primary: Jeff Ettinger gets DFL nod, Brad Finstad wins GOP vote

Jennifer Carnahan also was on the ballot as a GOP candidate — and fell about 11,000 votes shy of claiming victory.

peterson fischbach
Congressional elections

Collin Peterson loses in CD-7, tight races in CD-1 and CD-2

The long-serving congressman is out.

MN News

Republican Allen Quist to make another bid for Congress in First District

In a letter to GOP activists Quist says he'll announce his challenge to Democrat Tim Walz on Thursday. Quist failed to gain the Republican endorsement in 2010. He was a candidate for governor twice in the 1990's.