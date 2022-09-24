Richfield High School cancels weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday.

The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.

It later emerged that a group of young people had been turned away from the stadium by an on-site police officer as they waited for the game to end. They then gathered to the north of the stadium when the shots rang out, with a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

Later that evening, Richfield High School principal Stacy Theien-Collins announced the school would be canceling all remaining weekend activities , including the homecoming dance and all other sporting fixtures following the incident, which she says "has deeply impacted our entire community."

"What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity," she wrote.

"To help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal, we have made the decision to cancel all weekend activities, including boys and girls soccer and the homecoming dance."

Theien-Collins says the school will be making counselors and social workers available for students impacted by the events of Friday.

No arrests have been made as of late Friday.

It's the latest incident of disruption at Friday night football in the Twin Cities. A week earlier, a group of individuals entered an Edina High School football game and a brawl ensued.

The school district subsequently announced new security measures that includes barring students from outside the school district from attending future football games.

