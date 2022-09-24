Richfield High School cancels weekend events after shooting

Skip to main content
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Two men were shot outside the school's football stadium

Bring Me The News

Two men were shot outside the school's football stadium

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday.

The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.

It later emerged that a group of young people had been turned away from the stadium by an on-site police officer as they waited for the game to end. They then gathered to the north of the stadium when the shots rang out, with a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

Later that evening, Richfield High School principal Stacy Theien-Collins announced the school would be canceling all remaining weekend activities , including the homecoming dance and all other sporting fixtures following the incident, which she says "has deeply impacted our entire community."

"What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity," she wrote.

"To help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal, we have made the decision to cancel all weekend activities, including boys and girls soccer and the homecoming dance."

Theien-Collins says the school will be making counselors and social workers available for students impacted by the events of Friday.

No arrests have been made as of late Friday.

It's the latest incident of disruption at Friday night football in the Twin Cities. A week earlier, a group of individuals entered an Edina High School football game and a brawl ensued.

The school district subsequently announced new security measures that includes barring students from outside the school district from attending future football games.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School cancels weekend events after shooting

Two men were shot outside the school's football stadium

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunfire caused panic at a varsity football game Friday night.

IMG_5455
MN News

Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

This is a developing story.

J. Gordon
MN News

K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop

A traffic stop was made after the vehicle was seen speeding through the area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 5.20.08 PM
MN News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

The governor is a former geography teacher at the high school.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty to Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

The man was yanked out of the vehicle by witnesses before fleeing the scene.

Federal court house
MN News

Three plead guilty to roles in murder on Red Lake Reservation

The 2019 murder left another person seriously injured.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The standoff with police lasted over 10 hours Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Related

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School closed for day after threat

District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 9.22.15 AM
MN News

Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after incidents at graduation

Two men were arrested after being found with handguns, and a student was assaulted on the football field.

Image from iOS (2)
MN News

Breaking: 1 student dead, 1 critical after shooting at Richfield school

Police said they were shot on the sidewalk just outside the school.

football
MN Sports

COVID-19 causes cancelation of two high school football games

Games planned for Friday afternoon have been called off.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunfire caused panic at a varsity football game Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 6.57.21 AM
MN News

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

football
MN News

Meme depicting George Floyd's death shared after high school football game

It depicted the school's football team kneeling on the neck of an opponent.

IMG_5455
MN News

Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game

This is a developing story.