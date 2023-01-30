Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run

Updated at 1 p.m. Monday.

One of two Richfield students struck by a suspected drunk-driver while walking in Bloomington on Friday night has died, according to district officials.

Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky and police have identified the students as siblings Donald Gayton Jr., 17, and Tamya Gayton, 14.

"We have learned that Donald Jr. has since passed away from his injuries and his sister Tamya is in stable condition with injuries," Unowsky wrote.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers found the teenagers seriously injured in the roadway in the 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrested the suspected driver, a 27-year-old Oakdale woman, a short distance away from the crash scene, police said.

A vigil is planned to take place at the crash scene at 5 p.m. Monday, according to district officials.

"The family would like everyone to know that they are invited to attend this event and, if you choose, bring royal blue balloons to honor Donald Jr. and his family," Unowsky wrote to families.

"It is always difficult to understand a sudden loss like this," he added. "Our hearts go out to their family during this unimaginably difficult time."

According to the email, the Gayton family has elementary, middle and high school-aged children that attend Richfield schools.

“I have had the privilege of coming to know the students and family over the past few years," wrote Chantelle Vaughn, lead school social worker. "I have known them to be a loving and connected family and I cannot imagine the heartache they are experiencing right now. As a Richfield community, may they know we are here for them as we hold them in our hearts.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

Police are asking anyone who might've witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 952-563-4900.