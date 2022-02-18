Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

A rideshare driver was shot and his vehicle was taken in an apparent carjacking Thursday in St. Paul.

Officers responded to a possible hit-and-run injury near North Flandrau Street and Old Hudson Road around 5:45 p.m., where they found a man lying in the middle of the road, St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders told Bring Me The News.

A 911 caller reported the man had been dumped out of an SUV before the motorist drove away.

The man said he was a rideshare driver who had picked up a rider or riders, who then shot him and drove off in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he's in critical condition after undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive, Linders said.

No one has been arrested as of this writing. The investigation is ongoing, Linders said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.