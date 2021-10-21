October 21, 2021
Publish date:

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.
Author:
two twelve medical center chaska GSV

Ridgeview announced it is reducing hours at two of its urgent care locations in Minnesota, citing both the COVID-19 pandemic and continued population growth in those areas.

The regional health care system revealed the changes Thursday, saying the new hours will go into effect Nov. 1. The impacted urgent care locations and their soon-to-be new hours are:

  • Arlington Urgent Care: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (had been 6 a.m.-9 p.m.)
  • Chaska (Two Twelve Medical Center) Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (had been 24/7)
  • Le Sueur Urgent Care: Noon-8 p.m. (had been 1-9 p.m.)

Matthew Herold, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs and an ER physician at Ridgeview, said in the announcement the health care system "continues to see increasing numbers of patients needing emergency care and treatment – driven by not only the pandemic but also significant population growth in the communities we serve."

He continued: "We understand that patients and community members will be impacted by these Urgent Care changes, but they are necessary to ensure our patients get the level of care they need when they need it."

The changes do not impact emergency care hours at any of these locations.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

two twelve medical center chaska GSV
MN News

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Flickr - QFamily - Ben Jerrys
MN News

Latest to wade into Mpls. Question 2 debate is ... Ben & Jerry's?

The ice cream business said it supports the creation of a Department of Public Safety.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Mpls. candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

Questions about Ward 9 candidate Mickey Moore's residency are quickly piling up.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

autumn larson settlement
MN News

Minneapolis committee OKs $45K payout to woman shot by police during riots

She was hit in the face with a "less lethal" projectile while she was in her car trying to leave the protest.

Related

MN News

USPS to cut hours, not locations

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to keep rural post offices open with reduced hours. That's good news for several Minnesota locations facing closure or consolidation starting next week.

MN News

Complaint: Care home resident fell in woods, lay there for 10 hours

The complaint against the Waseca facility was substantiated by state officials.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN News

Health care workers suing over vaxx mandates ordered to ID themselves

A federal judge issued the order Tuesday, and gave them until the end of the week.

MN News

Minnesota health care scores high in nation

The private Commonwealth Fund ranked the St. Paul region the best out of more than 300 areas across the country. Rochester and Minneapolis were also among the top five. It's based on access to health care, prevention, treatment and healthy living. The Duluth region was placed 70th.

Itasca Co Sheriff Facebook - Evangelina _Angel_ Gutierrez
MN News

Appeal for help to locate 16-year-old missing in northern Minnesota

She was last seen more than 48 hours ago.

MN News

Urgent care for mental health opens in St. Paul

Urgent Care for Adult Mental Health in St. Paul has a call center and walk-in clinic and is believed to be the first of its kind in the area, filling several gaps in the health care system, KARE 11 reports.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud PD: Deaths of 2 women discovered 24 hours apart have 'noticeable similarities'

Both were found to have died from a gunshot wound.