Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Google Street View

Ridgeview announced it is reducing hours at two of its urgent care locations in Minnesota, citing both the COVID-19 pandemic and continued population growth in those areas.

The regional health care system revealed the changes Thursday, saying the new hours will go into effect Nov. 1. The impacted urgent care locations and their soon-to-be new hours are:

Arlington Urgent Care: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (had been 6 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Chaska (Two Twelve Medical Center) Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (had been 24/7)

Le Sueur Urgent Care: Noon-8 p.m. (had been 1-9 p.m.)

Matthew Herold, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs and an ER physician at Ridgeview, said in the announcement the health care system "continues to see increasing numbers of patients needing emergency care and treatment – driven by not only the pandemic but also significant population growth in the communities we serve."

He continued: "We understand that patients and community members will be impacted by these Urgent Care changes, but they are necessary to ensure our patients get the level of care they need when they need it."

The changes do not impact emergency care hours at any of these locations.

