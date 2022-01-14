Ridgeview halting urgent care at a Twin Cities site 'until further notice'

Urgent care offerings at Chaska's Two Twelve Medical Center will be shutting down "until further notice."

Ridgeview Hospitals and Clinics announced the change Friday, saying that come Monday, Jan. 17, urgent care services at that site will no longer be offered.

The reason? "[G]rowing emergency medical needs" at the facility, Ridgeview said.

"Like many other health care providers and systems across the country, Ridgeview continues to see increasing numbers of patients needing emergency care and treatment," the organization said.

Hospitals across the state are under immense pressure, with omicron sparking a massive wave of COVID cases and pushing staff-strapped health care systems beyond their limits. Just two days ago, Gov. Tim Walz said the state was negotiating to bring in 350 health care workers, who would work 60 hours a week for the next 60 days to help Minnesota get through this surge.

Last week, the Minnesota Hospital Association issued an urgent plea, as emergency rooms are currently overwhelmed.

"We have run out of words to describe what we are undergoing — a crisis does not even come close; hospitals are literally full," the association said.

Ridgeview had cut hours at three urgent care locations, including Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska, at the start of November, citing a rising need for emergency care. The health care system now has four urgent care sites: Belle Plaine, Delano, Arlington and Le Sueur,

Emergency services will still be available at Two Twelve Medical Center.