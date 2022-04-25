Skip to main content
River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

Christian Ford Brothers

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

Thousands of volunteers helped fill sandbags to protect the City of Crookston from extreme flooding over the weekend, and the community response has been met with encouraging news Monday as the National Weather Service has revised its forecast for the Red Lake River. 

279133561_580478059685591_7708440242726161898_n

"Good news is that the Red Lake River in Crookston is currently peaking at around 27 feet and is NOT likely to rise much higher," the National Weather Service in Grand Forks announced at 4:30 a.m. Monday. 

On Sunday, the NWS was predicting a record crest of 28.5 feet, but it crested early Monday at 27.07 feet and is expected to drop almost ten feet by the weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 10.07.51 AM

Anything over 23 feet causes major flooding in Crookston, so this flooding is likely to continue until late Wednesday or early Thursday. 

Despite being spared from a record crest, the river reached a height only seen twice before in 128 years of record-keeping. 

The 1997 floods that devastating Grand Forks and other communities along the Red River Basin resulted in the Red Lake River reaching a record crest of 28.4 feet. In April 1969, the river surged to 27.33 feet. The 2022 crest is the third highest on record. 

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and activated the Minnesota National Guard to respond to Crookston to help with emergency response and possible evacuations. 

The Red River, meanwhile, continues to rise and threaten communities from Drayton, North Dakota to Oslo, Minnesota and then southward to Grand Forks. 

Oslo, which only has two roads going in and out of town, is likely to have major flooding the rest of the week as the Red River nears a record crest. 

oslm5_hg

The Red River in Grand Forks won't reach the crest of more than 54 feet in 1997, but it is forecast to crest this week at 48.5 feet, which would be the sixth-highest crest at the location in the record-keeping era. 

egfm5_hg

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

No official reason has been given yet for the President's visit.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

Allina Health
MN Health

Free skin cancer screenings May 2 at 7 Allina Health locations

Melanoma Monday is May 2.

carolien-van-oijen-Wycp1fC2Rcc-unsplash
Home and Garden

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A campaign to save pollinators grows in popularity.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

Crookston flooding
MN News

River crests below record projection in flood-hit Crookston

The river appears to have crested and is on its way down.

NHOW_release_1-9-22-3_1
Minnesota Life

'Groundbreaking' MN research into mysterious northern hawk owl

"We don't know anything about them," Frank Nicoletti said of the secretive raptor species.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.27.49 PM
MN News

National Guard activated as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated.

Nemadji River
MN News

Major rain totals fuel quick rises in rivers near Duluth-Superior

The Nemadji River appears to have crested Tuesday morning.

Oslo
MN News

Northwest MN town trapped by flooding from the Red River

There's no way in or out of Oslo.

MN News

Problems averted as St. Croix River crests about foot below flood stage

The St. Croix River apparently won't run wild this year -- at least not yet. The National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrological Prediction Service said the river topped out at 85.89 feet Saturday afternoon, about a foot below flood stage.

flooding near Hastings
MN Weather

Flood warnings issued for metro area ahead of rapid snowmelt

The guys from the Way Over Our Heads podcast have the situation covered.

MN News

Forecast renews flooding fears as rivers crest

82211323_2522489724668086_7792509085261234176_o
MN News

Mississippi River ice jam causing flooding in Champlin

A couple of parks and have been closed due to the rising river levels.

MN News

Metro rivers high but not flooded

All the water that flooded the Duluth area is not bound for the Twin Cities, KARE 11 reports. The numerous lakes and marshes of northern Minnesota are holding a lot of the water in place. And much of the rainfall made its way to Lake Superior either directly or through its many tributaries. But communities closer to Duluth are still watching rivers rise.