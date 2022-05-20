Road deaths involving unbelted people rose again in 2021

Buckle up, Minnesota.

The Department of Public Safety has issued a warning after the number of people killed when not wearing a seatbelt rose for the second consecutive year.

According to data from the Office of Traffic Safety, 108 drivers who weren't wearing a seatbelt died on Minnesota roads last year. That's three more than 2020's total of 105. It's a 48% increase since 2019, and the highest number since 2014.

“When a life is lost because of no seat belt, it’s very discouraging because it so easily could’ve been prevented,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director, said in a statement Thursday. “That’s it. It’s over for that person and for loved ones and friends left behind. When you’re heading out, please make the wise, caring choice to wear your seat belt and refuse to put the vehicle in drive until passengers buckle up as well. Drive smart and live.”

In 2021, there were 38 people aged 25 to 39 who died in a crash while not wearing a seat belt. That's highest mark for any age group and the highest for that age group since 2012. Of these crashes, 77% of them happened in greater Minnesota.

As of May 15, unbelted fatalities are 27% lower than this time last year, though there have been several crashes involving unbelted individuals that have resulted in death this month.

The department is running its Click It or Ticket campaign once again this year from May 23 to June 5. The campaign is done with intentions to "stop the preventable loss to families across Minnesota." Extra patrols will take the roads to enforce seat belts during that stretch.

In addition to seatbelts, proper child car seat use was also researched in crashes dating back to 2017. Of the 14,692 children ages 0 to 7 who were properly restrained during a crash, 88% were not injured, while another 9% only sustained minor injuries.

Of the 21 kids who were killed in that same age range, eight of them were not properly secured. According to data, 49% of 88 total kids who were seriously injured were not properly seated.

According to Minnesota state law, "drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be under the arm or behind the back."