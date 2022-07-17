Skip to main content
Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police  near Willmar

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

One suspect is in custody after fleeing officials first in a stolen vehicle and then on foot in central Minnesota Saturday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Montevideo police began pursuing a suspect who was involved in a road rage incident where a handgun was also brandished.

The pursuit went eastbound on Highway 7 toward Clara City, eventually entering Kandiyohi County. The suspect eventually turned to travel northbound on Highway 71 toward Willmar.

South of Willmar, officers attempted to use tire deflating sticks to stop the suspect, but the driver was able to avoid them but not without losing control and crashing on a bridge.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, according to officials. The vehicle the suspect was driving was found to be stolen out of Lee County, Texas. A handgun in the car had also been stolen. 

