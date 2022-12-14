Roads worsening as rain changes to snow in Minnesota

The State Patrol is responding to numerous crashes on snow- and slush-covered roads.

Road conditions in greater Minnesota are rapidly worsening Tuesday night as rain and a wintry mix changes over to snow.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol warned motorists in west-central Minnesota at 5:15 p.m. that troopers were responding to 12 separate crashes, including spinouts and jackknifed semis.

"Rain/snow mix becoming more snow now – roads obviously slush covered and slippery," Grabow announced.

Roads in western and central Minnesota were already completely covered in snow as of 6:15 p.m., according to MnDOT.

The worst driving conditions, which are expected to worsen as more snow and wind complicate things through the night, are essentially in a box from Grand Forks to Grand Rapids, southward towards St. Cloud and then west to Ortonville and back up to Grand Forks.

Road conditions at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday MnDOT

Travel is not advised basically everywhere in the Dakotas.

Roads in the Twin Cities are just wet because it's warm enough for rain and sleet. But precipitation in the Twin Cities is expected to change over to snow overnight, so it's a matter of how well the roads respond to the wet snow. Will it snow hard enough to stick or will it be warm enough to keep it melting?

"A second band of 1-3 [inches] of snow is expected to develop after 3 a.m. tonight along/north of I-094 and impact the morning commute, including the St. Cloud, Eau Claire, and Twin Cities metro areas," the National Weather Service says.

Here's the overnight snowfall forecast from the weather service.