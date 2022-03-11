Skip to main content
Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

Pixabay

Minneapolis police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in the Whittier-Lowry Hill East neighborhoods this week.

The suspect walked into the bank on the 2800 block of Lyndale Avenue S. around 1:30 p.m. and handed the employee a note, MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News. The man also implied he had a weapon, though nobody at the scene actually saw one.

He then fled on foot, taking an undisclosed amount of cash with him, Parten said. 

Police have not made any arrests in the case as of Friday morning. 

