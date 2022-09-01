Twin Cities teacher charged with past sexual abuse of two boys

A Twin Cities teacher is facing criminal charges for alleged sexual abuse he committed against two boys the course of several years, beginning a decade ago.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Thursday charged Matthew A. Bertsch, 28, of Richfield, with two counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of using minors in pornographic work.

According to the criminal complaint, Bertsch allegedly sexually abused the boys on numerous occasions over the span of several years. The alleged abuse began when Bertsch was 18-years-old, with all the alleged incidents – which were not related to his teaching – happening in Bloomington.

The victims, who reported being ages 10 and 11 when the abuse began, said the instances would sometimes involve Bertsch giving the boys alcohol.

In one instance, Bertsch allegedly took a naked photograph of the victim, who was 15 at the time.

On Thursday, the Robbinsdale Area Schools district confirmed that Bertsch is a teacher in the district and has been employed at Plymouth Middle School since September 2021.

“This incident is a police matter and further inquiries should be directed to them," the district shared in a statement. “In spite of this incident, staff in Robbinsdale are focusing on what is most important at this time – welcoming students and families back to school beginning next week.“

Prior to this he had worked as a substitute teacher for Richfield Public Schools, though the district says he had limited contact with students as most of that period was distance and hybrid learning.