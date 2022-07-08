Skip to main content
Robots are now helping nursing home residents in Minnesota

Robots are now helping nursing home residents in Minnesota

This marks the first time robot deployment focuses on augment care for residents in nursing homes in the United States.

Fitz Carraldo/Flickr

This marks the first time robot deployment focuses on augment care for residents in nursing homes in the United States.

A Minnesota nursing home has become the first in the country to introduce robots to assist with the care of elderly residents.

A four-foot tall robot called Pepper and a two-foot tall robot called NAO made their debut this week at The Estates of Roseville.

Pepper is programmed with hundreds of jokes to interact with residents and remind them to eat and exercise. It is also programmed to react to their facial expressions and tone of voice. NAO meanwhile is programmed to lead group exercises at the home.

Their arrival is thanks to the work of researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Professor Arshia Khan, whose research focus is on "biomedical and health informatics," programmed the robots to have the technology necessary to help improve care. The robots are equipped to assist residents with their emotional, physical, and cognitive health.

It's anticipated that more robots will be rolled out to other Monarch Healthcare Management care homes in the future, with Khan saying this is a major step in improving the quality of life for elderly people.

“I am extremely excited to be making history with my students by deploying humanoid robots in nursing homes to help care for our elderly,” Khan said in a statement. “This is a major step and the beginning in helping improve the quality of life of elderly and people affected with dementia using humanoid robots.”

The overall goal of this initiative is to aid the effort in helping people with early stage Alzheimer's disease to stay independent longer. Khan said researchers have been working for years to modify these machines for use in nursing homes, but the pace was especially picked up when the pandemic hit, isolating these residents inside their living spaces. It basically made it a "now or never" moment to make a difference with these robots to help pick back up on social interactions.

According to SoftBank Robotics, Pepper is programmed to know 15 languages. The website says Pepper has been adopted by over 2,000 companies around the world as "an assistant to welcome, inform and guide visitors in an innovative way."

Khan is working alongside graduate students on this project and has given praise for the partnerships that made this creation possible.

“Humanoid robots in helping elderly is the way to move ahead in caring for our elderly,” said Khan. “The growth in elderly population and simultaneous growth in the people affected with dementia, staff shortages and lack of people who can for our elderly is a problem that is growing exponentially. If we don’t look for alternative solutions and think outside the box our elders will suffer. Japan is way ahead of us and it’s time we in US caught up.”

Nursing homes in Japan have been using robots in nursing homes since early 2018.

Next Up

Pepper the Robot
MN Health

Robots are now helping nursing home residents in Minnesota

This marks the first time robot deployment focuses on augment care for residents in nursing homes in the United States.

image
MN Business

Feds accuse Twin Cities men of Medtronic insider trading conspiracy

A former Medtronic consultant is accused of providing an illegal tip on a pending acquisition deal.

Cell phone
MN News

Man shows up unannounced at Big Lake home after talking with girl, 11, on Snapchat

The girl, who said she was 17, had not told the man where she lived.

minneapolis police
MN News

State law enforcement to 'step up' presence in Minneapolis

It comes in the wake of a turbulent Fourth of July in the city.

Cherry picker boom truck
MN News

Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 7.45.25 PM
MN News

No arrests after alley shooting injures four near St. Cloud State campus

The youngest victim is 15-years-old.

Sun
MN Weather

At 6:15 a.m. Friday, 99% of humankind will see sunlight

The quirk of geography and astronomy happens Friday morning.

R-Pelican point
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Get the home and access to Lake Minnetonka's beautiful shoreline

Mingle with other residents at the Pelican Point common area

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of murder charges in a state case.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

image
Minnesota Life

Young loon reunites with mother on Twin Cities lake after rescue from fishing litter

Rescuers say the loon's story highlights the threat of improperly disposed fishing tackle on Minnesota lakes.

Pixabay - water surface
WI News

Body recovered in Mississippi River in Wisconsin

The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Independence, Wisconsin.

Related

MN Health

Nurses failed to give nursing home resident CPR, health department says

The resident wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse.

Grape Jelly
MN Weird

Someone is sending St. Paul resident unsolicited grape jelly

A resident said they received a large number of deliveries containing only jars of jelly.

MN Health

U.S. Senate committee identifies 11 troubled nursing homes in MN

6 out of the 11 identified are in the Twin Cities metro.

deedee the robot
MN Weird

Twin Cities restaurant hires robot named DeeDee to help out

It's the first of its kind in Minnesota.

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

MN News

Nurses vote to authorize strike at Children's Hospitals of Minnesota

Nurses are calling for improved insurance and wage conditions.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

MN Health

Police help with the most adorable home delivery in Minnesota

Paramedics weren't there yet, and the baby was on its way out.