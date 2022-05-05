Skip to main content
Rochelle Cox to serve as Minneapolis Public Schools' interim superintendent

Rochelle Cox to serve as Minneapolis Public Schools' interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Rochelle Cox (Courtesy of Minneapolis Public Schools).

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Minnesota Public Schools officials have announced Rochelle Cox will lead the district as interim superintendent following the departure of Superintendent Ed Graff. 

Cox, a 25-year MPS employee, currently serves as associate superintendent. 

Graff announced plans to step down last month in the wake of intense criticism following a protracted teacher's strike. His last day is June 30. 

In a statement Thursday, MPS Board of Education Chair Kim Ellison said the school board will vote to approve a contact with Cox for the 2022-2023 school year on May 10. 

“I am grateful to Ms. Cox for serving our district in this way as we work to identify a permanent superintendent," Ellison said.

"We look forward to soon sharing more specifics about the superintendent search, which will include multiple engagement and feedback opportunities for students, staff, families, and community members.”

Next Up

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Union: Workers on Vikings development allege widespread wage theft

Labor organizers say the claims are being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN Food & Drink

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

4.30.22-George's
Minnesota Life

Lutsen Mountains to open for one more day, marking longest season ever

The resort will open a lift on Eagle Mountain Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 9.22.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee releases its first 'fully' plant-based menu item

It's teamed up with JUST Egg for the breakfast sandwich.

Related

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

Maggie Sullivan
MN News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

Her resignation comes as she sits on the bargaining team amid the educator strike.

minneapolis public schools
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools votes to terminate contract with city police

It follows the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

MN News

3 finalists chosen for Minneapolis schools superintendent

teacher, school
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms it will reopen in fall with distance learning

MPS' 2020-21 school year begins Sept. 8.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools pushes back shift to in-person learning

A rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing the district to move back the dial on its safe learning plan.