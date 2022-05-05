Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Minnesota Public Schools officials have announced Rochelle Cox will lead the district as interim superintendent following the departure of Superintendent Ed Graff.

Cox, a 25-year MPS employee, currently serves as associate superintendent.

Graff announced plans to step down last month in the wake of intense criticism following a protracted teacher's strike. His last day is June 30.

In a statement Thursday, MPS Board of Education Chair Kim Ellison said the school board will vote to approve a contact with Cox for the 2022-2023 school year on May 10.

“I am grateful to Ms. Cox for serving our district in this way as we work to identify a permanent superintendent," Ellison said.

"We look forward to soon sharing more specifics about the superintendent search, which will include multiple engagement and feedback opportunities for students, staff, families, and community members.”