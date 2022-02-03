Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

Skip to main content
Rochester man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

A Rochester man died after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 76-year-old Wayne P. Peterson was behind the wheel of a 1996 Buick Park Avenue around 12:11 p.m. Wednesday. While northbound on Highway 58 in Zumbrota, Peterson lost control of the vehicle near 9th Street and struck a tree, according to the crash report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single passenger in the car, a 76-year-old Rochester woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary's.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck. The State Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

