Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

A Rochester man died after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 76-year-old Wayne P. Peterson was behind the wheel of a 1996 Buick Park Avenue around 12:11 p.m. Wednesday. While northbound on Highway 58 in Zumbrota, Peterson lost control of the vehicle near 9th Street and struck a tree, according to the crash report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single passenger in the car, a 76-year-old Rochester woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary's.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck. The State Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.