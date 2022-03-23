Skip to main content
Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

Credit: Eduardo Woo, Flickr

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for using Snapchat to produce pornography of a child under the age of 10.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, was sentenced in federal court in Minnesota on Tuesday after pleading guilty in September 2021 to one count of producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

Pichurin, between Nov. 8, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, contacted a child, who was between the ages of 9 and 10, using Snapchat and other messaging programs, court documents said. He would lie about his age and identity to produce child porn images and videos of the minor and more than 20 other children. 

He also had thousands of photos depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, and bestiality.

Pichurin was sentenced Tuesday to 204 months (17 years) in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said. 

If you know of any child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 or visit NCMEC’s website here

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

snapchat
MN News

Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

the tempest 2022 guthrie
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 23

COVID-19 ICU admissions haven't been this low since mid-July last year.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa crushes baseballs, Juicy Lucys and the MN State Fair

We found out that Carlos Correa loves a good Juicy Lucy.

referee
MN News

MN lawmakers consider bill to fine unruly youth sports fans $1,000

The bill is designed to help protect sports officials, coaches and players.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver crashes while trying to pass in oncoming lane, suffers critical injuries

It happened on a west metro highway Monday morning.

FOfNRwvWUAYMtTH
MN Sports

MSHSL denies credentials to recruiting analysts, prep basketball reporters

This is very similar to what the MSHSL did with The Athletic in 2019 at the boys' hockey tournament.

Za Darius
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith can't wait to meet Danielle Hunter at the quarterback

Vikings' newest pass rusher will form a dangerous duo on the D-line.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Here's the latest on the Minneapolis teachers, support staff strike

Teachers, support staff continue to hold the line on Wednesday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

45-month sentence for gunman in MOA shooting

The New Year's Eve shooting sent shoppers and employees scrambling for safety.

Jordana Green
MN Music and Radio

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

The host will need a bone marrow transplant.

Related

snapchat
MN News

Rochester man pleads guilty to producing child porn on Snapchat

He faces 60 other child porn charges in Olmsted County.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

He used Instagram and other programs to exploit minors.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man, woman get decades in prison for producing child porn

They're accused of sexually abusing minors in order to take videos and photos of the abuse.

prison, jail
MN News

Plymouth man gets 12.5 years in prison for child porn charge

He would acquire and trade "diaper erotica" and other content involving kids.

u.s. attorney
MN News

MN man who produced child pornography sentenced to 15 years in prison

He was also charged and convicted in Dakota County Court.

juan luis rosales 1
MN News

Charges: Jordan man possessed and sent child porn images

He is charged with 14 felonies related to child pornography.

snapchat
MN News

MN man who 'catfished' girls to produce child porn pleads guilty

He communicated with minors on the internet, including via Snapchat.

MN News

Edina teacher on leave, accused of possessing child porn

Reports say he admitted accessing child porn "for several years."