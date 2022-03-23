Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for using Snapchat to produce pornography of a child under the age of 10.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, was sentenced in federal court in Minnesota on Tuesday after pleading guilty in September 2021 to one count of producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

Pichurin, between Nov. 8, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, contacted a child, who was between the ages of 9 and 10, using Snapchat and other messaging programs, court documents said. He would lie about his age and identity to produce child porn images and videos of the minor and more than 20 other children.

He also had thousands of photos depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, and bestiality.

Pichurin was sentenced Tuesday to 204 months (17 years) in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said.

If you know of any child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 or visit NCMEC’s website here.

