Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim

The shooting happened after an altercation took place outside of a business.

The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers went to the 1600 block of Harmon Place on a report of a shooting Sunday around 5:20 a.m.

Police found Gildersleve with life-threatening gunshot wounds, which would prove fatal a short time later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

An early investigation suggests it followed a fight outside a commercial property following an "unlicensed after-hours party."

The death marked the 64th known homicide in Minneapolis this year.

